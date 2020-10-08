Electricity supply last year increased by 4.8% over the previous year, the National Statistics Office said.

The NSO said the volume of electricity generated in 2019 reached 2,653.7GWh with 67.8% coming from power plants, 24% from imports and 8.2% from renewable sources.

Electricity production from power plants registered an increase of 5.4% when compared to the previous year.

Energy harvesting from renewable sources registered an increase of 10.2%, reaching 218.1GWh in 2019.

Most of the renewable energy (97%) was produced from photovoltaic panels.

A total of 656.8GWh were imported through the interconnector, registering an increase of 4% compared to the previous year.

August (283.6 GWh) had the highest amount of electricity supplied during 2019 with a share of 10.7%. This was followed by July (279.3 GWh) with a share of 10.5%.

July and August featured the highest electricity demand, registering 504MW and 485MW respectively. The highest annual average demand was registered in 2019 with 414MW, an increase of 6.9% per cent when compared to the previous year.

In 2019, emissions from power plant sources increased by 6% over 2018.