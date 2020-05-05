Leading companies in the iGaming industry and members of the iGEN (iGaming European Network) association have come together to purchase high-quality KN-95 medical face masks providing an additional protection for those at risk and to be used by front-line healthcare workers protecting lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is one of a number of individual and collective initiatives that the iGaming industry, supported by the GamingMalta Foundation, have kicked off to support the country in these unprecedented times.

Enrico Bradamante, iGEN chairman, said: “In view that the COVID-19 virus has caused a global shortage of these much-needed masks, as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, we are delighted to offer our contribution to immediately secure 12,500 fully certified KN-95 medical face masks to assist the excellent front-line healthcare workers in Malta save lives.

"The iGaming industry is the second largest sector in Malta, and we feel an important sense of responsibility in this time of need for the country. As an industry trade association, we stand close with the Maltese public to harness the power and the generosity of the iGaming industry to support the needs of the country – in what we call our home - during these difficult times".

Clayton Bartolo, Junior Minister for the Financial Services and Digital Economy added: “I would like to thank GVC, Microgaming, Genesis Global, William Hill, Aspire Global, Betsson Group, Betway, Casumo, Catena Media, ComeOn Group, Gaming Innovation Group, Hero Gaming, Kindred Group, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, NetEnt Group, Suprnation, Tipico and iGEN for stepping up as corporate citizens and coming together to contribute towards finding ways in helping the people of Malta and protecting lives.

"Together, through the GamingMalta Foundation, we will continue to work closely with iGEN and the broader gaming sector in encouraging similar initiatives."