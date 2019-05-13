Aġenzija Sapport will be organising support groups for siblings of persons with disability. These workshops will be run by professionals in the field of disability, particularly social workers of Aġenzija Sapport.

Participants in these groups will have the opportunity to meet other people who also have siblings with disability, and together they can share experiences and difficulties encountered.

During these sessions, totalling approximately seven meetings, a number of topics related to disability will be discussed, and experts in the field will also be invited to speak on particular topics of interest to participants, which include self-care, legal aspects, what services are available for people with disability, and others. The meetings are held at Aġenzija Sapport’s training centre in Santa Venera.

These groups are open to siblings aged over 18. Those interested in attending need to apply by calling Aġenzija Sapport on 2256 8000 or visiting www.sapport.gov.mt for more information and a copy of the application form. The sessions are due to start in August. These are small groups of no more than 20 participants, so places are limited.

For regular updates from Aġenzija Sapport, one may visit the agency’s Facebook page.