A bereavement support pilot project was successfully completed following a collaboration between the Karl Vella Foundation (KVF), the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCF) and the Franciscan Conventuals. This success has led to the launch of a further two programmes, which will start in November.

‘Life Beyond Loss’ consists of 12 sessions led by bereavement therapists for two separate groups: those who have suffered the loss of a partner and parents who have suffered the loss of a child. Spiritual directors are present throughout the sessions. Children of families attending both groups are also offered support by mental health professionals.

The idea to hold bereavement support groups started last summer while Claire Chircop, co-founder and chair of KVF, was in the UK undergoing a bone marrow transplant. During her time there, she met Fr Mario Sant, OFM Conv, and Fr Joseph Formosa, OFM Conv, who dedicate their lives to supporting patients and relatives/caregivers in the UK.

They shared with her their concern about those families who lose their loved ones while in the UK. These initial conversations led the KVF, the Franciscan Friars and the MCCF to work together and launch Life Beyond Loss. The project was extended to all Maltese residents (not necessarily those whose family members received treatment in the UK) who have suffered the loss of a partner or child. The Franciscan Conventuals hosted the participants of the pilot project at their convent in Rabat.

I’ve learned how to let my son rest in peace

Participants in the pilot programme have given very positive feedback, and several mentioned that it was a great help to be able to open up with people who have been through the same loss. The children taking part in the programme also spoke about this, saying they made new friends and that they enjoyed talking and playing with other children going through the same situation.

Some adult participants felt it was the first time they could express their true feelings without being judged. The professional approach of the thera­pists was greatly appreciated and permitted participants to finally start dealing with their loss.

One participant said: “I’ve learned how to let my son rest in peace.”

Participants said that they also valued the spiritual guidance provided by the Franciscan Conventuals.

The two new Life Beyond Loss programmes will be held in two separate localities, Attard and Qawra, starting in November. These programmes are offered free of charge.

Register here. For more information, contact KVF on lifebeyondloss2022@gmail.com or call 2123 7928.