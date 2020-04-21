A helpline has been launched to provide additional support to patients attending Karin Grech Hospital’s physiotherapy outpatients.

All patients who cannot attend their appointment because of COVID-19 restrictions, or who have any other concern in relation to their physiotherapy progress, are encouraged to contact the helpline on 2208 1300, available between 7.30am and 3pm Mondays to Fridays and from 7.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

It is being manned by physiotherapists who will provide support and instructions to patients as required.

Patients are reminded that urgent referrals/appointments were still being seen onsite at the Outpatients Department or through video-consultations if the patient preferred.

As part of its COVID-19 contingency plan, Karin Grech Hospital has provided an additional 28-bed ward for COVID-19 patients, together with an additional ward for quarantine purposes.

Steward Malta said health, safety and the well-being of patients and staff remained its top priority, with staff training, infection control and public health protocols aligned with those of the national health authorities.

All patients referred from Mater Dei Hospital were admitted to KGH following a negative test for COVID-19 were monitored for symptoms for two weeks prior to being moved to general wards.

In line with public health requirements, visitors to Karin Grech patients were not allowed and relatives were encouraged to stay in touch with their loved ones through telephone and video communication. All wards have been provided with devices for the purpose.

Steward said all provisions were being made to ensure the safest possible environment for patients needing urgent treatment or care at its hospitals.