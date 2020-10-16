Sex workers will be given counselling and other support as part of an agreement signed on Friday.

The Sex Workers Support Service is to be provided to ensure there are the relevant assessment tools, carry out work with clients, community outreach, counseling and care plans for long-term direction.

Aġenzija Appoġġ, the national agency for children, families and the community will create the programme.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said it was important to create an environment that promoted dignity and presented everyone with the same opportunities.

Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar said that everyone had to be treated with respect and be protected with all kind of help they may need.

She said that sex workers found it difficult to seek help or use the available services, including to report abuse or violence, because of prejudice.

She said she would continue to work for sex workers in Malta to have the necessary protection and eliminate all kinds of prejudice in their regard.

The agreement was signed between the Human Rights Directorate and the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS).