MEP David Casa on Tuesday promised his support to investigative journalists facing increasing threats.

Speaking during a hearing with journalists and experts about the prosecution of Turkish journalists and the opportunities for action by the European Union, organised by the International Press Institute, he said such support would also be forthcoming from many other MEPs from across the political spectrum.

Mr Casa recounted how he had helped a Turkish investigative journalist whose factual reports were inconvenient to people in power.

Pelin Ünker had reported that the Paradise Papers exposed companies that were held by the relatives of Turkish President Erdogan and relatives of the Speaker Yildirim, who at the time was Prime Minister.

Early this year, she was charged because of her factual stories and sentenced to prison.

Mr Casa travelled to Istanbul to meet her and press organisations and together with other MEPs embarked on a campaign to draw attention to her case.

They sent letters, made declarations and issued press releases. Ms Ünker also came to Malta as Mr Casa’s guest where she spoke at a vigil in honour of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The charges against Ms Ünker were eventually dropped she was continuing her work of speaking out the truth.

“I believe that our work in this House did play an important role in the outcome of this case, and, therefore, preventing a gross injustice. Like Pelin Ünker there are so many others. There are so many brave journalists in Turkey that are persecuted for doing their job. For holding power to account. For speaking truth,” Mr Casa said.