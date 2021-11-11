IFS Malta proud to have been supporting the financial services industry for the past 60 years

Malta’s financial services form one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy – accounting for around 11 per cent of Malta’s GDP.

The sector is a highly complex sector, as it includes core sectors such as banking, corporate services, asset management, investment funds, private wealth and insurance; as well as other services – such as trade finance and electronic banking- Moreover, the sector has huge potential – and is likely to experience further growth, especially in areas such as fund management, private pension funds, private banking, and asset management and servicing.

Malta’s financial services sector enjoys international trust and recognition – and in fact over the years it attracted various blue-chip banks, investment houses, professional practices and investment funds from around the world. This activity has contributed to the growth of the sector – and this in turn has ensured that the sector employs thousands, while offering various attractive professions and career paths.

Such complexity – and activity – requires professionalism, good governance and high standards, to ensure that the financial services sector continues to achieve growth and contribute to Malta’s economy.

Established in 1961, the Malta Institute of Financial Services (ifs Malta) is the longest established banking school in Malta. Over the past 60 years it has actively supported banking and finance practitioners and students through experiential training and the provision of related academic qualifications. This commitment to promote and foster professionalism in the financial services sector is ongoing – as ifs Malta’s mission is to advance knowledge and education in the principles and practices of financial services for the benefit of the profession and the general public.

The Institute has a well-resourced central committee of finance professionals who, together with experienced executive staff and an internal network of working committees, provide and deliver banking and finance qualifications.

The Institute is licensed to deliver and award higher education programmes by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education – and is an approved training partner with globally renowned banking and financial training services providers. It is also a member of the European Banking and Financial Services Association.

The Institute organizes regular events, amongst which an Annual Seminar with the objective to foster discussion on topical subjects for the benefit of strengthening the knowledge, skills and competencies of financial services professionals.

ifs Malta is once again organising this popular event. The theme of this year’s seminar is ‘The Role of Financial Institutions in Achieving a Sustainable Future – Embracing the Global ESG Agenda’ and will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at the Westin Dragonara Hotel, St Julian’s. The event will feature various experienced speakers who will touch on the subject from its various aspects – including the legal, regulatory and political points of view The event will be followed by a networking lunch.

For more information or to register for ifs Malta’s annual seminar, visit www.ifsmalta.org or call on 2124 0035.