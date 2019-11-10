Hyundai Motor Company has announced an extension of its global contribution for art and culture scenes to China at Yuz Museum Shanghai.

Hyundai Motor takes on the role of a presenting sponsor for exhibitions and public programmes co-organised by Yuz Museum Shanghai (YUZ) and Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

Under the umbrella of the Hyundai Project, the dynamic partnership between Hyundai Motor and LACMA continues its internationally expansive evolution.

Hyundai Motor’s commitment at Yuz Museum Shanghai will include support for exhibition and introduction of a new series of public and educational programs, to provide extraordinary experiences for global audiences in China.

“Hyundai Motor’s commitment to the arts extends around the world from Europe to North America and across Asia. Having witnessed the evolution and growing appreciation of arts and culture in Shanghai in recent years, we will now support and celebrate this through our partnership with LACMA at Yuz Museum Shanghai,” said Wonhong Cho, chief marketing officer and executive vice president at Hyundai Motor Company.

‘In Production: Art and the Studio System’, the inaugural exhibition of this partnership, opens to the public from November 7, 2019 to February 16, 2020 at Yuz Museum Shanghai, China.