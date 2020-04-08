Today, due to global circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for remote working has significantly increased. Within this context, Logicom Solutions recognizes the imperative need to support businesses to continue their operations uninterrupted by enabling their people working from anywhere.

For this purpose, and to support organisations in Cyprus, Greece and Malta, Logicom Solutions along with Cisco Systems offers Cisco Webex Meeting & Messaging for Enterprise for 90 days without any charge. Logicom Solutions experts will provide support for an initial set up of the account and a walkthrough of its capabilities and features.

Additionally, Logicom Solutions, along with Cisco Systems, includes in its free offering to organisations three key security technologies that are designed to ensure secure access for all remote employees/workers. These include Cisco Umbrella, Duo Security and Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client.

Cisco Umbrella protects users from malicious internet sites, whether these are within or outside the network.

Duo Security enables organisations to verify users’ identities and establish device trust before granting access to applications via Multi-Factor Authentication.

Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client empowers employees to work from anywhere through secure VPN.

These offerings do not require any additional hardware and can be deployed remotely and in a very short timeframe. Send an email to solutions@logicom.net so that we can set up your organisation.

The validity of any free licences and subscriptions provided through this offer will be terminated on July 1, 2020.