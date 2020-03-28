BNF Bank has shared a message of support with its personal and business customers, initiating further financial support measures to help them cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the communication, the bank said it was monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 and it will continue responding with solutions and support.

“We’re committed to stand by you and sincerely empathise with the adverse circumstances you might be facing. To this end, BNF will be introducing further financial support measures to help its personal and business customers cope during this crisis,” the communication read.

With the aim of supporting personal customers whose income has been affected negatively by the COVID-19 crisis, BNF Bank will be accepting applications for a moratorium period of up to nine months on the BNF home, buy-to-let and personal loans subject to normal banking considerations.

Customers may download the relevant application from www.bnf.bank/covid-19-bnfbank_updates and send a signed copy through a secure message on BNF’s internet banking portal. BNF Bank will also be extending the financial support measure to refund all charges related to cash withdrawal from any other local bank ATMs, until end April. This measure is intended to support personal banking customers to reduce their travel for cash withdrawals.

Also, most of the tariff of charges update will be postponed until July 15, 2020. However, changes related to reduction in fees which are advantageous for customers will all be implemented as from April 15, 2020. BNF Bank will be offering working capital assistance to business customers facing temporary liquidity issues.

Clients holding a business accelerate loan may reach out to their relationship manager to get started with the process of application. In addition, business customers holding a micro business loan can apply for a nine-month repayment moratorium on their loan. The bank will not charge any processing fees for requests related to moratorium and working capital assistance.

“We would like to remind you that social distancing is the best precautionary measure that we can all take during this period, and therefore customers are encouraged to use other channels for their everyday banking needs instead of going to the branch,” the communication concluded.