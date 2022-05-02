This month, Attard & Co. Wines have teamed up with Dar Bjorn to organise a charity event at the MCC Grand Harbour Terrace in Valletta.

On May 17, the rooftop will host live entertainment by Rug, free-flowing Gato Negro wine, against the breathtaking backdrop of Grand Harbour.

Through the help of volunteers and sponsors, the event is aimed at maximising donations towards Dar Bjorn.

“This year’s Gato Party is the perfect opportunity to raise funds for Dar Bjorn while experiencing more than 12 varieties of Gato Negro wine right in the heart of our capital city, Valletta,” Pierre Pellegrini, director at Attard & Co. Food said.

DAR Bjorn was opened by the ALS Malta Foundation in November 2017. The ALS Malta Foundation aims to raise awareness about ALS and MND, improve patients' quality of life and invest in research to find a cure for ALS. In 2018, ALS Malta extended its services to persons with MS, Huntingtons and other neurological conditions.

The Gato Party will start at 8pm. This event is open to all those aged 18 and over and adheres to current public health recommendations. Tickets are available online from showshappening.com. For ticket assistance, contact AttardCoWines via Facebook, e-mail info@attardcowines.com or call on 2123 7555.