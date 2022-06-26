It has been 60 years since a small group of bankers, led by Louis E. Galea, set up a local banking school – an institution set up by bankers for bankers.

At that time and for a considerable period thereafter, it was known as ‘The Malta Institute of Bankers’, and, 60 years later, ‘IFS Malta’.

IFS Malta president, Kenneth B. Micallef, presenting a joint IFS Malta and London Institute of Banking & Finance (formerly known as The Chartered Institute of Bankers) certificate to lifelong member and past IFS Malta president, Dr John Consiglio, to commemorate the Institute’s 60th anniversary.

Since then, banking, or financial services as it is most commonly referred to today, has developed considerably. The Institute is proud to have been present all along.

IFS Malta was always fortunate to be led by practitioners who immediately understood the need to support the dynamism of the sector, acting as an enabler and facilitator. The Institute started as a local centre of the London Institute of Bankers and, over time, evolved into a fully-fledged school licensed to deliver and award further and higher education certification.

Thanks to the vision of all my predecessors and to the members who all gave a dedicated service to the Committee of the Institute since its inception, IFS Malta today offers financial-related training and qualifications ranging from certificate up to Masters level.

We are proud that many people – who either practise the business of banking and/or perform in one of the diverse area of financial services – enhanced their expertise through the Institute at some point or other of their career.

The Institute of Financial Services – Malta committee members and past presidents together with Archbishop Paul Cremona and President George Abela (centre) during a thanksgiving Mass held at the Russian chapel at San Anton Palace, Attard, as part of the institute’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Today, the Institute boasts excellent relationships with top level international collaborators, including the London Institute of Banking and Finance, the International Compliance Association, the Chartered Banker Institute, EFFAS, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, and the European Banking & Financial Services Training Association to mention just a few.

Locally, the Institute has garnered the respect of the industry as a leading educational service provider, maintaining excellent ties with the major industry players, including the commercial banks and other financial services institutions, the Central Bank of Malta, the Malta Financial Services Authority and the University of Malta among others.

IFS Malta president and vice president at the 2015 annual dinner with overseas partner organisation representatives from IFS University College, International Compliance Training, Bangor University, and the European Banking & Financial Services Training Association (EBTN).

On behalf of my fellow members of the Committee of IFS Malta, I wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed in some way or another towards the success of IFS Malta throughout the years.

Highlights of the Institute’s history are excellently articulated by our topmost collaborator, Dr John A. Consiglio, which can be accessed at ifsmalta.org.

Kenneth B Micallef is President, Institute of Financial Services Malta (IFS Malta).

The distinguished panel discussion during the 2021 IFS Annual Seminar on the topical theme of ‘The role of Financial Institutions in Achieving a Sustainable Future: Embracing the Global ESG Agenda’.