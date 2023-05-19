The Convenience Shop Group has announced its continued support for employee-driven charitable initiatives. As a company committed to making a positive impact beyond the realms of business, The Convenience Shop Group stands behind its employees' philanthropic endeavours.

In the latest demonstration of its commitment, The Convenience Shop Group extended support to Wilfred Camilleri, head of marketing, and his wife, Gabrielle on their charity expedition.

The Group feel great satisfaction seeing Gabrielle standing tall on the summit of Mount Toubkal in Morocco, the highest peak in North Africa, which served as the backdrop for their mission to raise funds for the 'Women Empowerment Project' in Bonga, Ethiopia, under the leadership of Keith Marshall for SiGMA Foundation.

The Women Empowerment Project aims to establish training centres in Bonga, Ethiopia, providing education and skills development in IT, culinary arts, hairdressing, sewing, and embroidery. Annually, the project will directly benefit 500 women, with more than 2,500 communities in the Bonga area indirectly benefiting from its programs. The beneficiaries, aged between 20 and 45, will be predominantly women, with a 75 per cent female participation rate and the remaining 25 per cent comprising men.

By establishing a well-equipped skill development centre, the project aims to create employment opportunities and curb migration, thereby uplifting underprivileged women and increasing household income. The ultimate goal is to reduce poverty in the area, contributing to the overall betterment of the community.

Martin Agius, CEO of The Convenience Shop Group said: "Our employees are the heart of The Convenience Shop Group, and we are incredibly proud of their dedication and compassion towards charitable endeavours. We firmly believe in supporting their philanthropic initiatives, as they align with our values of making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We encourage and foster a company culture that values altruism and community responsibility, and we are honoured to stand alongside our employees as they make a difference in the lives of others."