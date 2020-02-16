Malta Enterprise and the Università degli Studi di Salerno (UniSA) signed a cooperation agreement to support a new concept model called Economy of the Mediterranean (MED) which will lead to the setting up of a joint business incubator for start-ups in Malta.

The aim of the memorandum of understanding between ME and the Università di Salerno is to promote and support research, development and innovative projects in Malta.

The business incubator will serve as a hub for the transfer of technology and knowledge as well as to attract new investment in Malta and the Mediterranean region.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of Malta Enterprise, Kurt Farrugia, and the rector of UniSA, Vincenzo Loia.

After signing the MOU, rector Loia said: “This agreement is part of the University’s internationalisation strategy. The importance of this agreement stems from the creation of an incubator for which the Università di Salerno will be contributing with its know-how, in a country which is very strategically placed in the Mediterranean region. It is the start of a larger collaboration between UniSA and the government of Malta.”

ME CEO Farrugia said: “The collaboration with Università di Salerno is part of Malta Enterprise’s strategy to attract start-ups and spin-offs to set up in Malta. It is an honour to be collaborating with such a prestigious Italian university which has similar objectives, namely to create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the Mediterranean region.

“Malta can also serve as a bridge between cultures in the region. This is an opportunity to continue providing the necessary synergies for such collaborations to materialise on our island.”

The collaboration between ME and the Università di Salerno started with a visit to Malta by the UniSA rector in December, which was followed by Malta Enterprise’s visit to Salerno and the signing of the MoU that will lead to the setting up of an incubator in Malta in the next months.