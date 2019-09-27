For the fourth consecutive year, Mapfre Middlesea has once again supported the NGO The Bubble by sponsoring the annual event, and thus reducing the total cost of the festival, allowing for more proceeds to be directed towards its beneficiaries.

The Bubble Festival is a weeklong event which celebrates contemporary art and music with a particular focus on positive awareness-raising activities as well as supporting environmental and humanitarian causes.

In a number of ways, festivalgoers are taught about sustainable living and on how to minimize the impact that our daily activities have on our planet. In addition, all available food at the festival is vegetarian and sourced from sustainable resources.

Another key objective of The Bubble Festival is to encourage individuals to step away from their day-to-day environments so that they may immerse themselves in a camping experience along one of Malta’s more beautiful coastlines and natural habitats.

In fact, Malta is home to over 1,000 species of indigenous flora, making it one of the richest countries in Europe for its various floral species, especially when taking into consideration that the Maltese Islands occupy only 316 square kilometres.

As a gesture of goodwill, a botanic expert who works with The Bubble had agreed to organise an hour-long nature walk for a number of Mapfre Malta employees. The botanic guide had led the employees through the various indigenous flora which can be found along the trail within the picturesque setting of Għajn Tuffieħa. It was further highlighted that some of the flora found at Għajn Tuffieħa is actually edible, while other species are poisonous or have been used for medical purposes. Last year, a total of €17,050 in proceeds were raised by The Bubble, which had been donated to The Youth Hub, Gaia Foundation, Kabataan Orkestra and Majjistral Park. For this year, the proceeds have been donated to Get Trashed Malta and Right to Smile in addition to the aforementioned beneficiaries.

Going forward, Mapfre Middlesea will continue to show its support and sponsor events which promote healthy living and environmental sustainability.