The number of individuals over 60 with dementia in Malta is expected to be close to 10,000, or 2.3 per cent of the Maltese population by 2030 (ResearchGate.net 2021).

The numbers are ominous. According to the latest World Health Organisation data published in 2018, Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths in Malta reached 144, or 4.76 per cent of total deaths. The age-adjusted death rate is 13.71 per 100,000 population and Malta ranks 144th globally.

Dementia is a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing.

Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the leading causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide. This condition has physical, psychological, social and economic impacts on the sufferers and their carers, families and society.

The experience of dementia has touched me personally, not only as a family doctor. My mum suffered from this condition. She reached a stage where she didn’t recognise her grandchildren or me anymore. Can you imagine? The whole family was in pain as mum slowly faded away. We were all affected.

Something had to be done to help the direct sufferers from this condition and the carers and immediate family members. We are talking of thousands of Maltese people in need of help here.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to hear of people with dementia going missing, some found even days later, roaming around. Sadly, we’ve even had cases when people were found dead. Dementia changes the person. As the condition progresses, they increasingly lose control over their actions and control over their behaviour.

I wanted to ensure that our government offered solutions that directly helped the thousands of people going through this challenging time. We did this through various initiatives, including respite care for the affected family members, guidance and even training.

We decided to build on the existing Telecare+ service. The upgraded version – called Telecare on the Move – offers the individual much more flexibility and the freedom to stay active and, above all, mobile. Easy use and to carry, Telecare on the Move allows tracking and reporting from anywhere around Malta thanks to its inbuilt sim card and GPS locator.

Telecare on the Move comes with an SOS button, two-way communication, extended battery life and fall detection technology. It also allows for geofencing.

Concerning the latter feature, we wanted to respect users’ privacy. In line with GDPR requirements, relatives or carers must report the missing person to the authorities, who are the only ones responsible for tracking the missing person.

I can appreciate that people who have dementia need a safe space and, in turn, this reassures and helps their family and friends. Having such dementia-friendly communities offers greater peace of mind to all those involved.

I believe that Malta has the credentials to become a global leader in dementia care - Michael Farrugia

We started a pilot project in partnership with the Safi and Mtarfa local councils to become dementia-friendly communities.

This project brings together residents and businesses that are provided training on engaging and supporting people suffering from this condition in their community.

As dementia advances, apart from memory loss, some sufferers tend to start confusing day with night, making them restless and more vulnerable.

The Safi and Mtarfa Day and Night Dementia Activity Centres (DACs) shelters will offer lifeline support to hundreds of affected people. It’s the way forward.

DACs provide respite and support, particularly to caregivers. Several studies have demonstrated that caregivers of relatives with dementia who use dementia activity centres experience lower levels of caregiving-related stress and better psychological well-being than control groups not using this service.

Trained professional carers also facilitate and provide therapy to those who attend the centres, which directly helps manage the consequences of the condition.

As national awareness about dementia gathers momentum, I am happy to note that there are homes that have gone the extra mile by offering additional services, such as geofencing. Such initiatives are very commendable.

This year, Malta became the first country to introduce iSupport, WHO’s online training for caregivers of people with dementia. This service is available in English but will soon also be available in Maltese.

“The launch by Malta of this customised version of iSupport is a milestone in our efforts to improve the quality of life of caregivers of people with dementia throughout the world,” said Tarun Dua, head of the Brain Health Unit at the WHO”.

Meanwhile, our country will continue strengthening its medical research and investigative capabilities once the projected new CT scanner, of which tender is currently in its evaluation stage, is installed. Such cutting-edge technology will enable us to detect early signs of dementia and monitor patients as part of their holistic care.

Looking ahead, I believe that Malta has the credentials to become a global leader in dementia care. While plenty of work has been done, a lot more is in store in the field and, given the growing number of people with this condition, this has become a matter of national importance.

Michael Farrugia, Minister for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing