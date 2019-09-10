A team of Spanish researchers, led by Juan Carlos Izpisúa and Pedro Guillén among several others, and supported by Fundación Mapfre, have discovered a new function of protein DGCR8, which is key to reducing the severity of illnesses such as osteoarthritis.

There is currently no cure for osteoarthritis, an illness that affects the mobility and quality of life of 242 million people worldwide. Osteoarthritis is known to be a preliminary cause of permanent disability.

It is thought that this new function of protein DGCR8, which prevents cellular deterioration and delays aging, could help bones and cartilage heal more effectively and help reduce muscle inflammation.

The project, entitled ‘Stabilising Heterochromatin by DGCR8 Alleviates Senescence and Osteoarthritis’, was recently published in the prestigious journal Nature and offers deep insight into the molecular and cellular mechanisms associated with ageing, paving the way toward solutions to degenerative illnesses that will contribute to improving the health of countless people.

