The Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) recently signed an agreement with the Ministry for Justice, Equality and Governance through which it is setting up a new service for sex workers in collaboration with the Human Rights Directorate.

FSWS, through Aġenzija Appoġġ, focuses on a whole array of adult services aimed at providing general and specialised support. But one may ask: who will the users of this new service be?

In Malta, there is an ongoing discussion to develop a new legislative framework to address issues faced by sex workers. Aġenzija Appoġġ understands that, like in any other employment, there are sex workers who may be vulnerable or exploited or at risk of being exploited.

Research studies and professional support services provided in other countries recognise that the requirements of sex workers, including those wishing to leave sex work, could be complex and demand a range of services as they relate to domestic and sexual violence, mental health, sexual health and housing, among other issues.

Studies show that sex workers who experience physical and sexual violence are reluctant to or do not report the violence to the authorities, very often due to prejudices against sex workers and lack of trust in the authorities. If they report, many do not disclose they are sex workers.

In this context, Aġenzija Appoġġ is also aware of the different scenario in Malta and welcomes the fact that Malta will not necessarily be replicating a particular legislative framework but, rather, it will learn from others and adapt a framework to it context.

The aim is to reach out to both sex workers in Malta as well as other professionals who may have direct experience working with these service users

We are well aware that decriminalisation on its own will not magically solve all issues faced by sex workers and that it needs to be complemented by close collaboration between service providers, hence, the need for this social service to be put in place as early as possible.

The service will initially focus on research and information-gathering on the situation in Malta. The aim is to reach out to both sex workers in Malta as well as other professionals who may have direct experience working with these service users. Following the information-gathering, the service will then set up its own procedures and manuals for the type of services or support to be provided. The service will be made up of two social welfare professionals and will be supported by the management of Aġenzija Appoġġ, particularly the service of Intake and Family Support Services.

Aġenzija Appoġġ has already engaged in private discussions with sex workers based abroad, who have direct experience with accessing similar services. Emphasis was made on the need for this service to cooperate with sex workers and to understand their particular perspectives and situations. This will ensure that the services provided are non-judgemental and accessible to a large number of sex workers.

It was suggested that such a service should possibly operate a drop-in centre where sex workers could access services without appointments. Aġenzija Appoġġ works with the understanding that many sex workers are cisgender and heterosexual women. However, the service will be set up to work with a range of service users, including LGBTIQ sex workers.

One must note that Aġenzija Appoġġ also has a branch that supports victims of human trafficking. Although the management of both services will remain the same, these are two separate branches, falling under the same service.

It is our professional belief that, while human trafficking will and may include coerced individuals for sex work, not all those engaged in sex work are trafficked and require different social work and welfare approaches.

While both branches are sensitised about the realities and risk of human trafficking, they will still treat both areas as separate, although in close contact with each other.

Remenda Grech, director, Foundation for Social Welfare Services