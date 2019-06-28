Due to popular demand, Speech Team Malta will be conducting their workshop once again today. This workshop is suitable for parents and caregivers and early childhood educators to help them support their children’s communication development.

The ability to communicate is essential for all children and the basis for emotional, social and educational development.

The following areas will be discussed with practical examples: speech and language milestones; hands-on tips and suggestions to support speech and language development; and learning the signs of difficulties in speech and language development.

This workshop, against a payment of €15 per person, is being held at the Naxxar local council hall between 5.30 and 7pm. It will be delivered by qualified and experienced speech-language pathologists. Materials related to the workshop will be provided by Speech Team Malta.

Booking is required and can be done on the Facebook page through a private message or e-mail (speechteammalta@gmail.com) or by calling 7925 2771/9950 0983.

A certificate of attendance will be provided to all participants.