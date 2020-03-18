Malta Dairy Products Ltd. (MDP), part of the KPH Group Ltd., is concerned for any disruptions the Covid-19 crisis may be causing.

In a statement, MDP reassured customers that during these difficult times, the company’s dedicated employees are fully committed and working around the clock, to ensure the extra demand of supplies are being met.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our many herdsman for the daily supply of milk which allows us to produce a whole range of readily available fresh produce, proudly packed as Benna,” the statement read.

Fresh pasteurised milk has been delivered throughout Malta since 1938.

“Being the core of our cooperative, MDP is dedicated in providing our customers with a continuous supply of fresh healthy products,” the statement added.

“Throughout these troublesome times, we take pride in supporting our community and gladly donate our fresh produce to those dedicating their skills and services for the benefit of others, including the healthcare professionals at the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, the National Blood Transfusion Unit, and the Ministry for Health.

“Over these years we have faced many crisis situations and, on every occasion, thanks to our customers and our people, we have continued to grow. On behalf of everyone from MDP and KPH Group, we thank you for your continued loyalty. We are well prepared to face these challenging times ahead and we are working hard to ensure a continuous supply of your favourite fresh Benna product and make sure it remains on your table daily.”