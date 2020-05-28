BNF Bank continues to give its support to the local community through a number of financial and community initiatives aimed for customers to cope better during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the weeks and months ahead, personal customers might continue facing challenges to meet their financial obligations. BNF customers experiencing financial hardship due to this crisis can apply for moratoria currently in place on BNF home loans, personal loans and buy-to-let Loans and will not be charged processing fees when doing so. BNF Bank is also extending its offer to refund all charges related to cash withdrawal from any other local bank ATMs until the end of June.

BNF Bank has continued to keep customer service as top priority, with eight out of the 12 branches offering full service, despite the pandemic. BNF Bank looks forward to re-open its temporarily closed branches in the near future. BNF will also be installing two deposit machines for the convenience of customers at the San Gwann and Qormi branches. In addition, as from June, all BNF debit cards due for renewal will be contactless enabled, while all newly issued credit cards will go contactless in the coming weeks.

Although the business landscape has been redefined due to the crisis, BNF confirms its commitment to continue supporting the business community as it rises to the occasion. In collaboration with the Malta Development Bank (MDB), through the provision of a bank guarantee issued by the Ministry of Finance, BNF Bank is now offering working capital assistance to support SMEs and large corporates who are facing challenges to run their day-to-day operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business customers can also opt to apply for a moratorium on their business loan in order to alleviate imminent cash flow and liquidity concerns.

BNF Bank is also actively supporting community projects created by the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, Hospice, Richmond Foundation, and Inspire among other non-profit organisations. Enthusiastically backed up by BNF employees, the aim of collaborating in philanthropic initiatives, is to continue making a positive influence on the social progress of society. BNF Bank is also supporting Malta Together, www.maltatogether.com, a creative non-profit initiative aimed to help the nation stay positive during this crisis.

BNF Bank’s priority from the start of the pandemic was to empower employees to stay safe and healthy during COVID-19 pandemic, and all the necessary arrangements have been made to move most of the workforce to a remote work environment in order to support the effort in reducing the outbreak and ensure no interruption to service. Branch and customer care employees are maintaining regular contact with customers through the same branches, online support portals as well as through BNF Bank’s call centre.