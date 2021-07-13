Medserv in partnership with Air Liquide operates a compressed gases filling plant at the Medserv facility at the Malta Freeport, opening routes from Malta to the Mediterranean and African region. Diving and industrial gases, rental equipment including cryogenic 10’ iso containers, nitrogen pumps and nitrogen production units as well as dry ice blasting services are supplied for offshore operations from the Malta Freeport.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

The Medserv Regis Group has over 45 years’ experience in providing integrated shore base logistics and engineering services to the offshore oil and gas industry and supply chain management for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to support the onshore oil and gas industry. Medserv Regis clients include the International Energy Companies and multinational contractors. The Group’s global reach spans across four continents, comprising a presence in 12 countries and operations out of 10 bases. Presently its geographic footprint comprises in strategic locations around the Mediterranean region (Libya, Malta, Cyprus and Egypt), in the Middle East (UAE, Oman and Iraq), Sub-Saharan Africa (Mozambique, Uganda, Angola) and South America (Suriname).