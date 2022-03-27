Missio Malta is responding to an urgent call for help from its mission partners in Poland, Romania and Slovakia, who are desperately trying to comfort and support refugees fleeing across the border from Ukraine.

As the Maltese agency of the worldwide network of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS), Missio Malta will gratefully receive any contributions and will work with counterparts in Ukraine, Poland, Romania and other European countries to provide support where needed, Missio Malta head of communications, Robert Farrugia, said.

“The ongoing prayer and material support for those affected by these tragic circumstances is an expression of the solidarity of the universal Church as we reach out to bring hope and give life to those so much in need,” Farrugia added.

Rev. Eugen Blaj, national director PMS Romania, said that local parishioners are providing emergency relief and pastoral support amid an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

“The majority are women with children,” he said, adding that the refugee centres in Romania are crowded and the services basic.

Local parishioners are doing what they can to provide mattresses, bedsheets, pillows and food as well as nappies and basic sanitary items. In an e-mail he sent to Missio Malta, he wrote: “If you can help a bit, maybe with a donation, it will be very helpful.”

In Poland, local parishes are welcoming refugees, while praying for world peace at the PMS chapel. They are also grateful for the support they are receiving from Malta. “This shows that the PMS is one big family, a missionary family,” Fr Maciej Bedzinski, national director PMS in Poland, said.

More information is available at https://missio.org.mt/donate/projects/health/sos-ukraine.