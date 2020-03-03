On Monday, February 24, Grotto Tavern organised the Nouvelle Cuisine event, with the aim of supporting Robert Gauci, one of the young promising chefs at Grotto Tavern.

Gauci is in the final year, reading for a higher national diploma in food preparation and production, from the Institute for Tourism Studies. In a few short weeks, he will be sitting for the final exam which revolves around the same theme of Nouvelle Cuisine.

The five-course tasting event saw ITS students running the kitchen at Grotto Tavern and was sold out within a couple of days from being announced on social media.

Guests were served a glass of sparkling white wine with their first course of chilled pea soup. Free flowing local white or red wine was served to the guests, depending on their preference with the following three courses. These started off with a gin cured salmon carpaccio, followed by a cauliflower and chervil raviola. For the main dish, guests could choose from either the duck or turbot and finally closed off the dining experience with a chocolate dessert consisting of a variety of chocolates and their textures, complimented with a glass of port.

Present among guests were the Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli, ITS chair Carlo Micallef, Claire Briffa, director of corporate services and Andrew Debattista, academic manager at the same institute.

Since the Nouvelle Cuisine event was sponsored by various food and beverage agents and suppliers, all proceeds will be donated in the form of modern academic books to the ITS library, to be used by current and future students.