Santas of all stripes descended on Florida’s Cocoa Beach this Christmas Eve — not to deliver presents, but to ride some waves and raise funds for a good cause.

Beginning early Sunday, the beach filled up with thousands of adults and children alike dressed as St Nick, elves or reindeer for the annual “Surfing Santas” celebration.

Launched in 2009, the event raises funds for Grind for Life, a charity helping cancer patients travel for treatment, as well as the local surf museum.

While dozens of wetsuit-clad surfers headed out into the chilly water — albeit much warmer than the North Pole – others were content to lounge on the beach under cloudy skies, sipping cocktails and taking in the programming, including a costume contest and Hawaiian dance show.

Under a tent, volunteers were selling T-shirts and raffle tickets to raise funds.

