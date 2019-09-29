Uncannily, clients and business leaders in Malta and abroad raise a key question, albeit in different forms and contexts: how do we stay ahead of the competition?

Most CEOs and entrepreneurs understand that with new technologies and ways of doing business in unrelenting change mode, the future belongs only to those who innovate at an equally unrelenting pace.

Allow me to list some fascinating real-world examples:

An insurance company automated information retrieval using Artificial Intelligence to free up resources for more value-added work and to reduce payment time for customers.

A bank developed a blockchain-based platform to enable high-value assets to be more easily shared between businesses.

A tech company leveraged RPA to automatically identify compliance violations across its various key financial applications.

An agriculture company improved its processing and ultimately supply chain efficiency by leveraging computer vision and deep learning techniques to improve quality and quantity and reduce defects.

A pharmaceutical company developed a breakthrough drug that that targets cancers based on DNA instead of tumour location.

A 25-year-old invented and launched a plastic-trapping pipe that he hopes will help heal our oceans.

Surprisingly, despite all these examples, nearly 50 per cent of respondents to EY’s CEO Imperative Disruption Readiness Survey say that they are unprepared to take the opportunities of disruptive change.

Clearly, not everyone has the time and resources to innovate. It’s what’s known as ‘the innovator’s dilemma’, and many do struggle badly with it. Yet the fundamental challenge of innovation never goes away. The secret is in how one re-dimensions it for the tasks at hand.

The light at the end of the dilemma tunnel is simple enough: from limitless opportunities to explore how your business might be doing things differently, choose the one with the right fit in as many respects as possible. Getting down to brass tacks, how should business leaders approach the implementation, funding and scaling of digital innovation projects that could define future success?

The need to demonstrate results to internal stakeholders can all too often lead to experimentation for its own sake. Referred to as the ‘theatre of innovation’, it usually results in high-visibility initiatives which remain far removed from a comprehensive, enterprise-wide innovation strategy.

Meaningful and effective innovation needs to be anchored in the company’s overall purpose. It is the only way to make a real and measurable difference, as opposed to random actions bolt-on to existing business models.

Many widely publicised corporate innovation initiatives end up failing to produce true disruption precisely because they fail to form part of a process, interlinked structural and cultural changes, all driven by reasoned and resourced strategy.

Spinning out separate innovation units allows for distinct, innovative ideas tested without confusion around who owns the project, and without the risk that failure will contaminate other business lines.

Failure is an essential part of learning, particularly in the implementation of disruptive digital innovation. Retaining struggling projects on life support can drain talent and resources that could be better allocated elsewhere.

So, what are these internal changes that businesses should make? How can they develop their capabilities as lean, dynamic movers? And is the in-house talent up to the job?

For businesses who are committed to making the organisational changes needed to encourage disruptive digital innovation, the next step is to nurture the leadership and talent that can oversee this process.

Organisations need to upskill and motivate their people to work with a global and digital mindset. When people are empowered to collaborate, learn new skills and succeed in a changing world, they can drive an organisation’s success no matter what challenges lie ahead.

For the last 15 years, the EY Malta Attractiveness Event has convened brilliant minds to innovate on how to solve the now, explore the next and imagine what’s after what’s next. This year’s event, taking place on October 25, will test your innovation capabilities and assess whether you are in fact ready for the ‘Next Wave’ of transformation.

It will feature 50 speakers and a range of ‘Next Wave: Future Of… Sessions’ designed to help CEOs and business leaders explore future transformation.

The EY Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies in Malta, will also be unveiled. Having now become the national benchmark on the matter, it gives the most up-to-date and accurate analysis of current investors views on the country’s present and future prospects.

Ronald Attard is the country managing partner of EY Malta.