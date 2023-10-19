The Surfski Shack, a local paddling club in Msida, has made waves in the international paddling scene in 2023, with its members participating in various events across Europe and achieving impressive results.

The club’s first event was the Naxos Cup, held in Giardini Naxos, Italy, on May 13.

The conditions were challenging, with a strong crosswind and big waves. However, the club’s members showed their resilience and skill, finishing the race successfully and earning some podium places.

Ryan Louw and Szabina Toth won the gold medal in their respective categories, while Andreas Bohnsack and Ruben Vassallo took silver.

Matthew Schembri and Michael Aquilina also did well, finishing third and fourth in their categories.

The second event on this year’s calendar was the Hawaiian Sports Festival, held in Rerik, Germany, on June 21.

