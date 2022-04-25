Richmond Malta has experienced an alarming 1,045 per cent surge in requests by youths for help in mental health issues since the start of the pandemic two years ago and experts have warned of long-term consequences.

As the world comes to terms with ‘living with COVID-19’ and restrictive measures are finally relaxed, the cost of the pandemic is stark.

Richmond, a mental health foundation, alone saw an almost 800 per cent increase in requests by the general population through its phone number 1770 and OLLI chat.

In the first quarter of 2020, Richmond received 269 calls. This increased to 1,538 calls and 774 requests through its chat service in the first quarter of this year.

But, sometimes, people needed more than a call or a chat and Richmond saw a 900 per cent increase in requests for face-to-face follow-ups with professionals during this same period.

The total number of attempts and deaths by suicide also increased during the pandemic. According to official police statistics, there were 127 reported attempts and 22 deaths (149 cases) in 2020 and 102 attempts and 34 deaths (136 cases) in 2021, compared to a total of 96 in 2017, 103 in 2018 and 115 in 2019.

Psychiatrist Anton Grech, who chairs the Health Ministry’s Psychiatry Department, warned: “There will most probably be long-term consequences that we will see in the coming months and years, mainly due to stress caused by social isolation, financial uncertainty and major changes in lifestyle.”

Richmond Malta’s chief operations officer, Daniela Calleja Bitar, noted that according to the World Health Organisation, the pandemic triggered a 25 per cent increase in anxiety and depression worldwide.

“The national helpline 1770, set up by Richmond and the mental health services, runs 24/7,” she said.

“The calls and chats are constant. We are also noticing that callers are deeply distressed and we are having to mobilise emergency services more often than before due to thoughts of suicide.”

Unreported suicide

Calleja Bitar noted that many suicides go unreported as, in the absence of a verbal or written admission, they are ruled out as accidental deaths.

While death by suicide peaks in March worldwide, Malta sees another spike at the height of summer and festivities.

When someone is suffering from depression, one of the main common symptoms is that they lose the capacity to enjoy things, Grech explained.

“They would not be able to join in and enjoy celebratory activities, so when those around the suffering person are happier, or are celebrating more than usual, the pain is greater,” he said.

“This does not necessarily lead to suicide but it will make the depression worse.

The more severe the depression, the greater the risk of suicide.”

The impact can be eased by increasing resilience and taking care of both physical and mental health, taking short but frequent breaks and having a good support network, Grech told Times of Malta.

Feeling a bit down is normal, especially if one has gone through an adverse life event. This could mean that we need to take care of ourselves more: eating healthy, exercising, nature, sleep and good hygiene all help.

If low mood and lack of pleasure in activities that one usually enjoys persist for more than two weeks, one should seek professional help, Calleja Bitar noted.

Grech added that when those around us are feeling down, it is important to reassure them that it is fine to talk about it.

When the issue is more serious than we can handle, we could help them seek professional help.

In urgent situations, one can go to the Mater Dei Hospital Emergency Department.

Among others, mental health teams support people in the community following a referral by a GP, he said.

What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

If you suspect someone you are in contact with is suicidal, you can help them.

Ask them directly: are you having thoughts of suicide or are you thinking of killing yourself?

If they say yes, ask if they have a plan and do not leave them alone.

Listen to them without judgement. Importantly, reassure them and let them know that suicidal thoughts may often be associated with treatable mental illness.

Always link them to professional help as soon as possible; a GP or a mental health professional if there is no urgency.

GPs will then link them to appropriate professional help.

If the case is urgent, call 112. The Accident and Emergency Department has a psychiatrist on call 24/7.

If you need emotional support, you can call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. Alternatively, type OLLI.Chat on your desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional 24/7.