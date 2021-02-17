Residents watched with surprise and indignation on Wednesday as workers from Infrastructure Malta escorted by the police moved in to clear a small fruit garden to widen a quiet road.

No one seemed to have been given prior notice of the works, at Triq il-Fraxxunu.

The garden is state-owned but cared for by the neighbours. Several of them said they were not informed of the works.

Video - Mark Zammit Cordina.

Citrus and peach trees as well as grape plants, cared for and funded by a neighbour for 40 years, will be uprooted.

Independent local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi sat in defiance on a fence that has just been refurbished by the council. He said no planning control, or some other form of application had been submitted, and there was no justification for the works.

Infrastructure Malta workers and police from the Rapid Intervention Unit descended on the site just before 8am.

Mayor Malcolm Paul Galea, who went to the site when he learnt about the works, said no authorities had informed or consulted the current council about the road widening.

A previous council had applied for road widening in 2016, but the application had been withdrawn.

An Infrastructure Malta lawyer, present on site, said that there was no need for a permit.