Much of the attention so far this season in France has been on crises at Lyon and Marseille, but fine starts for Nice and an unheralded Brest have set up an unlikely top-of-the-table clash this weekend.

Brest begin a round of top-flight matches in first place for just the fifth time in their modest history as they lead the way by a point from Nice before making the long trip from the tip of Brittany to the Cote d'Azur.

Come kick-off they may well have been replaced at the summit by reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who visit winless bottom club Clermont a day earlier.

Also on Saturday, Monaco entertain Marseille, with the principality side and PSG both two points adrift of Brest.

