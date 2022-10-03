Udinese won their sixth straight Serie A match with Monday’s last-gasp 2-1 triumph at Verona which keeps them a point behind league leaders Napoli.

Jaka Bijol headed Udinese to the three points in the third minute of stoppage time at the Stadio Bentegodi to ensure that they stayed third, with Atalanta trailing Napoli on goal difference.

Andrea Sottil’s side levelled through Beto’s well-taken fifth goal of the season with 20 minutes remaining after a superb assist from Gerard Deulofeu.

