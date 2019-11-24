Following the 2011 acquisition by Mahindra Group, Korean motor company SsangYong has been growing its influence worldwide.

While releasing new models of its historic brands over the past years, the Korean manufacturer has also maintained in its stride an evolution of brand philosophies and values to match customer needs and expectations. SsangYong has spent a considerable amount of time analysing the European and global market, seeking to offer truly well-built and better alternatives to the current ones on sale.

Its remodelled Tivoli has showcased the direction the company is taking, with its elegant and practical design, combining functionality and innovation. The Korean manufacturer aimed to put the vehicle into a league of its own, both in terms of aesthetics as well as performance.

Along with the Tivoli, SsangYong released the Rexton, Musso, Musso Grand and Tivoli XLV, all receiving positive feedback. The vehicles, each undergoing their own unique detailing, enhanced performance and safety considerations, remain some of the finest vehicles on the market. SsangYong has released its final model of the decade, the Korando 2020. Premiering at the 89th Geneva Motor show in Switzerland, the fourth-generation Korando showcased its incredible style, design, vigour, performance ratings and safety features.

The new model has been revised, reworked and redesigned to offer a uniquely constructed centre of comfort, safety and satisfaction.

The improvements to the vehicle showcase the brand’s philosophy and belief in comfort transportation. Readily available in Malta, the Korando 2020 promises to not only keep improving SsangYong’s reputation, but elevate it to new heights.

To view the SsangYong range, visit the SsangYong Motors Malta showroom in Attard, which is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm and on Saturday between 9am and 1pm. For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998 or e-mail info@smotor.mt. SsangYong Motors Malta is a mobility business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.