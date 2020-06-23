Politicians and big business are only trusted by around one in every five Maltese, a survey commissioned by Times of Malta has found.

The links between shady business dealings and politics have been a regular feature in the headlines in recent years, with concerns over alleged corruption, bribery and other abuses hounding the previous administration.

According to the survey, just 20 per cent said they trusted politicians, and slightly more, 22 per cent, said they trusted big business.

A whopping 44 per cent said they did not trust politicians at all, with a third saying they were neutral. As for business leaders, 36 per cent do not trust them and 30 per cent are neutral.

The survey was conducted by EMCS, an advisory and market research firm, between June 9 and June 18 among 376 respondents.

It has a margin of error of five per cent.

The trust section of the poll asked respondents whether they trusted a number of national institutions.

Just under half trust the police

Of all the institutions listed in the survey, the Maltese say they trust the army most with 64 per cent giving it the thumbs up.

Only 12 per cent said they did not trust the army, the lowest negative score of all institutions listed as some 19 per cent said they felt neutral on the matter.

Next up was the Church, with 56 per cent saying they trusted the Curia and 22 per cent saying they did not.

Twenty-two per cent said they had no feelings either way.

Another institution respondents were asked to gauge was the police, with nearly half, 49 per cent, saying they trusted the men and women in blue.

Around one in five said they do not trust the police, with 29 per cent saying they felt neutral on the matter.

Some 37 per cent said they trusted journalists, 10 per cent more than those who said they trusted trade unions (28 per cent).

Just under a quarter, 24 per cent, said they did not trust journalists, with 35 per cent staying neutral.

Some 27 per cent do not trust trade unions, while 35 per cent are neutral.