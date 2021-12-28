It is people in the older age brackets who mostly watch the political television stations, the Broadcasting Authority said on Tuesday, when reporting the results of its latest audience survey.

The survey sample comprised 2,100 interviews with residents aged 12+ years in November. News bulletins were the most followed, especially by men, followed by drama, followed especially by women, and discussion programmes.

TVM was the most-watched TV station, with 44.3% of all TV viewers mentioning the state broadcaster as one of the three TV stations they watched on the previous day. TVM was the most-watched local station across all age cohorts and gender.

Next came foreign TV stations.

Labour's ONE placed third with just over one in five TV viewers (22.4%) mentioning ONE as one of the TV stations they watched on the previous day. ONE was mostly followed by the older age cohort TV viewers aged 51+ years.

NET TV was the fourth most followed TV station, with 12.8% having watched this station on the previous day. NET TV is also mostly followed by the older age cohort TV viewers, aged 41+ years, the BA said.

Bay Radio is the most followed radio station, with an audience of 17.7% of all radio listeners. Bay is largely popular with the younger cohorts, with most of its listeners being listeners aged 12 – 30 years.

ONE Radio is the second most followed radio station with an audience of 15.6%, more particularly with radio listeners aged 51+ years (22%).

Calypso Radio 101.8FM is the third most followed station, with 12.5% of radio listeners. Most of Calypso’s radio listeners are also aged 51+ years.

Facebook is the most used platform for watching online Maltese programmes, with 80% of all online viewers citing it as one of the online platforms used for watching Maltese programmes online.

Following, 22% used Lovinmalta.com as one of the online portals for watching online Maltese programmes. A further 14% and 11% use YouTube and Times of Malta respectively as online platforms to watch online Maltese programmes.