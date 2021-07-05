A suspected thief who allegedly robbed hotel guests, taxi drivers and a food delivery driver has been granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Monday.

Matthew Camilleri, a 35-year-old living in Gzira, is alleged to be the man behind a string of thefts reported last year.

The first two incidents surfaced in September when credit cards and other personal items were allegedly stolen from two guestrooms at a Sliema hotel. Both thefts took place on the same day between 8:00am and 10:00am.

Almost two months later, on a November afternoon, a driver working for a taxi company was robbed of his cash and other personal items. Hours later, that same evening, another driver – this time for a food-delivery company - was likewise robbed of his cash.

The string of thefts continued ten days later when an undisclosed amount of cash, exceeding €2,329, was stolen from a Gzira food store in the very early hours of the morning.

Investigations ultimately pointed in the direction of Camilleri as the suspect.

At the time, the man was out on bail granted in separate proceedings.

Camilleri was arraigned on Monday and also charged with allegedly breaching two bail decrees delivered in January and April 2020, with insulting and threatening two officers at the Sliema police station as well as recidivism.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld a fresh request for bail after hearing submissions by both parties.

Camilleri must sign a bail book every day, respect a 3:00pm to 11:00am curfew and provide a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley and Jessica Bezzina prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.