A suspect arms dealer, who landed behind bars over a ‘faulty’ firearm found in his possession, has been granted bail barely one month since he pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment.

Aaron Cassar, a 41-year old Birzebbugia resident, had been targeted by police following an anonymous tip-off about a suspected arms deal and his vehicle intercepted at Birzebbugia one May afternoon.

An unlicensed .25 pistol was discovered in the luggage boot of Cassar’s car, loaded with two bullets.

The suspect was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of the weapon as well as alleged breach of previous bail conditions.

His lawyer, David Gatt, argued that the pistol was old, rusty and defective.

But bail was initially denied, even in light of the accused’s criminal record.

As proceedings continued before Magistrate Victor George Axiak, a fresh request for bail was upheld against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €20,000, an order to sign the bail book every day and to abide by a curfew.

Meanwhile, a ballistics expert is expected to testify about the ‘faulty’ weapon.

Cassar is facing separate criminal proceedings as one of a trio suspected of attempting to set fire to the home of Marsa resident, Deniro Magri.

That 2017 attempt had allegedly sparked a shootout wherein one of the suspect arsonists, 25-year old Sylvester Farrugia, was fatally wounded.

Magri was subsequently charged with his murder.

Inspector Shaun Pawney is prosecuting.