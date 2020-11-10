A man has been arrested as part of investigations into the arson of a van in Żebbuġ at the beginning of the month.

The police said on Tuesday that the van was set on fire in Triq It-Troll, Żebbuġ, in the early hours of November 1.

The blaze was extinguished by fire-fighters of the Civil Protection Department.

Police investigations led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man from Birkirkara. He is expected to be taken to court later on Tuesday.