A 33-year-old Briton is under arrest on suspicion that he committed thefts from various cars in Mġarr last night.

The police said they were alerted at 12.30am that a man was acting suspiciously around parked cars in Vitale Street.

A man matching the description was arrested shortly after, and a number of cars were found to have been broken into. The man was carrying cash and items believed to have been stolen from the vehicle.

He is being questioned at police headquarters and is due to be arraigned later on Monday.