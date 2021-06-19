A Għargħur man suspected of being behind a spate of thefts in Qormi, Luqa and Paola is under arrest, the police said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old suspect was being monitored by the police and was taken into custody after officers caught him in Qormi red-handed as he tried to steal items from some cars on Triq l-Iljun.

They believe the man is behind a series of thefts that took place between June 6 and 17, in which money, documents and tools were stolen from several vehicles. He is also believed to be involved in a theft from a Luqa office.

Police said that the suspect will be arraigned in court on Saturday morning and will appear before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Inspectors Roderick Agius and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa will lead the prosecution.