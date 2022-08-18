The suspect behind an armed robbery at a Marsa gaming parlour on Sunday was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Daryl Mark Pace, a 29-year-old Ħamrun resident, was tracked down as the suspected thief who allegedly held up the shop manager at gunpoint, making off with the cash.

It later turned out that the “gun” was fake.

Investigators working on CCTV footage managed to identify the accused from the shoes he wore as well as his distinctive tattoos, as he headed back home after the alleged robbery.

Investigations also linked the suspect to a separate theft from a Marsa hair salon on the night of June 22.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated theft, holding the alleged victim against his will, as well as breaching bail conditions and relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to in light of the fact that civilian witnesses are still to testify.

Moreover, the accused had a drug problem, pointed out the prosecution.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca, rejected the request in view of the risk of tampering with evidence.

Inspector Lydon Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Farrugia was legal aid counsel.