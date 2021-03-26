A suspect drug dealer, arrested on Thursday in possession of 63 sachets of cannabis, was granted bail upon his arraignment on Friday.

Siem Iseyas Araya, a 30-year old Eritrean national living in Msida, was followed and stopped by police upon suspicion of his involvement in drug trafficking.

The man was found in possession of 63 sachets of cannabis and a subsequent police search, carried out at his home, yielded other items allegedly linked to drug trafficking, as well as cash.

Upon arraignment, the suspect pleaded not guilty to dealing with and possessing cannabis plant under circumstances indicating that it was not intended for personal use.

He was also charged with breaching a suspended sentence handed down by a Magistrates’ Court in March of last year.

When making submissions on bail defence, lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia argued that the accused had strong ties in Malta, having lived here for nine years.

Moreover, he had cooperated fully with the police and could benefit from the Drug Court provisions.

However, the prosecution strongly objected, in view of the gravity of the charges and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, upheld the request, granting bail against a deposit of €1,500, a personal guarantee of €20,000, daily signing of the bail book and a curfew.

Inspector Steven-Ryan Micallef prosecuted.