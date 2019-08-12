A suspected drug-pusher at a party in Rabat who was caught with some 66 sachets of whitish powder inside the lining of his shorts, was remanded in custody after his arraignment on Friday.

Ralph Harry Anthony, a British national, had been one of two men spotted by plainclothes officers on duty at the party on the night of August 15.

The two had been at the centre of a group of partygoers and had run away on sensing the officers’ approach. They were subsequently arrested.

The young man, weeping throughout Friday’s hearing, was accompanied by his parents, who were also visibly moved.

Prosecuting inspector Anthony Scerri confirmed that the accused was the same person he had arrested, adding that the suspect had put up a struggle.

It had taken officers some five minutes to put handcuffs on the suspect, the court was told.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, turned down the request for bail.