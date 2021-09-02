A suspect drug trafficker, arrested on Tuesday after reacting aggressively to police orders, was denied bail upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Shaibu Abdul Salam, a 25-year old Ghanaian migrant with an Italian residence permit, was scheduled to take a flight back to Italy at the end of his three-month stay that was due to expire on September 10.

The man was arrested on Tuesday evening at Belvedere Gardens in Marsa following a joint operation by the Drug Squad and the Rapid Intervention Unit.

His suspicious behaviour prompted the police to move in to arrest the man who allegedly reacted aggressively and put up a struggle, even trying to grab a firearm from one of the officers.

A search led to the discovery of some 48 sachets of cannabis grass as well as some €2,000 in cash which police came across at a residence shared by the suspect and his brother, explained prosecuting Inspector Justine Grech.

The man was charged with trafficking cannabis grass, possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not intended for his personal use and further aggravated by the fact that the alleged offence occurred within 100 metres of a place frequently visited by youths.

He was also charged with attempting to use force against four police officers and disobeying their legitimate orders.

He pleaded not guilty and his legal aid lawyer, Christopher Chircop, made no request for bail.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud remanded the accused in custody.