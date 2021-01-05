Two men, arrested in a drug raid in Paola last month, were back in court on Tuesday as a number of witnesses testified in separate proceedings against the suspect drug traffickers.

Melvin Debono, 29 and Dean Martin, 40, had been remanded in custody upon their arraignment on December 20, following their arrest at the end of a weeks-long police surveillance operation which resulted in a massive haul of drugs, cars, gold and cash worth almost €800,000.

When the compilation of evidence against Debono continued on Tuesday, the owner of a Paola garage leased to the accused and targeted in the raid, testified that he used to call at the premises to collect the rent that Debono paid in cash.

A police officer testified about the drugs found at the accused’s home, namely, cannabis and suspect white powder found in the kitchen, as well as cash stacked inside a wall safe in an adjacent room.

A number of police officers involved in the joint operation on the day of the arrests, explained how Martin was spotted driving his VW Bora in Ħamrun, before heading to Marsa.

Police looked on as the man entered a garage and after an hour or so emerged, carrying a paper bag which he dropped onto the back seat of his car.

The suspect then headed to Paola where he was joined by Debono.

One officer testified that the suspects had tried to flee, upon sensing police presence.

A search at Martin’s home had yielded cash, found inside a jacket in a wardrobe.

Police had also seized two mobiles besides the one found in the accused’s possession during the arrest and another phone found inside the vehicle, together with shopping bags containing two packets of illicit substances, sealed in plastic wrapping.

Some €5,370 in cash were found in Martin’s possession, the court was also told.

The owner of the Marsa garage, targeted in the raid, testified that Martin’s father had access to the premises.

When summoned to the witness stand, the man chose not to testify against his son.

Meanwhile, a request for bail on behalf of Debono was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, in view of the fact that the accused was not deemed sufficiently trustworthy to abide by bail conditions.

The proceedings continue.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Steven Ryan Micallef and Omar Caruana are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are counsel to Debono. Lawyers Joe Giglio and Roberta Bonello are counsel to Martin.