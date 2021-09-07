Four suspected drug traffickers arrested last month in the biggest drug haul in Malta this year were granted bail on Tuesday.

James Everett, 43, from Gżira, Wayne Attard, 26, from Pembroke, Stefan Vassallo, 30, from San Ġwann and Christopher Cordina, 26, from Ħamrun were remanded in custody in August after being arraigned over their alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Acting on confidential information, police from the Drug Squad and the Rapid Intervention Unit set up a surveillance operation targeting the four suspects, tracking their movements right up to the raid when officers swooped onto a Burmarrad property where some 136kg of cannabis were found.

Upon their arraignment on August 19, all four suspects pleaded not guilty to conspiring to traffic cannabis grass and possessing the drug under circumstances indicating it was not intended for personal use.

They were also charged with possession of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamine, as well as unlicensed possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Vassallo was separately charged with relapsing.

The massive haul had an estimated street value of €2.5 million.

When proceedings continued on Tuesday, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, decreed that upon the evidence put forward so far, all four of the accused had a case to answer, thus committing them to trial.

The court also upheld a request for bail in favour of each of the four against a deposit of €25,000, a personal guarantee of €23,000, daily signing of the bail book and under a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The case continues.

Inspectors Marshall Mallia and Justine Grech are prosecuting. Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are counsel to Everett.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice is counsel to Attard. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are counsel to Vassallo.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb, Alex Scerri Herrera and Francois Dalli are counsel to Cordina.