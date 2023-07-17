A man who stole a car from Iklin has been arrested by the police after a search in Marsa.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that last Saturday afternoon they were informed that a Renault Megane had been stolen from Geronimo Abos Street in Iklin. They were given a description of the suspect.

The car was traced to Racecourse Street, Marsa and the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a short time after when items from the car were found in his possession.

Also in his possession was the key to a motorcycle parked nearby. It resulted that it was stolen from Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, last week.

The man is due to be arraigned in the coming hours. 

