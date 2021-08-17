A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this month in Sliema.

The police said on Tuesday officers from its Homicide Squad and Sliema district surrounded and then arrested a 27-year-old Libyan in Qui-Si-Sana on Sunday evening.

He was found in possession of a flick knife and sachets thought to contain cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis for trafficking.

The alleged case happened on August 6 in the afternoon when a 21-year-old Briton resident in Birkirkara suffered stab wounds after an argument in Tignè.

The suspect is due to be arraigned later on Tuesday before Magistrate Monica Vella. The prosecution will be led by lawyers George Camilleri and Etienne Savona from the Attorney General's office assisted by inspectors Colin Sheldon and Wayne Camilleri.