An unemployed man on the police wanted list since December was granted bail after being arraigned on Friday over his alleged involvement in the theft of some €100 worth of fuel from a commercial garage.

Ian Xuereb, 32, who lives in Buġibba, pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, as well as relapsing.

Senior prosecuting inspector Hubert Cini explained how investigators had tracked down the suspect thief after the victim had recognised the getaway vehicle on December 13, when some €100 worth of diesel were stolen from the garage at the Luqa Industrial Estate.

The suspect was ultimately tracked down and arrested, pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Friday.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, upheld a request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.