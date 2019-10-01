A man undergoing criminal proceedings for rape after landing in police custody almost two months ago has regained his personal freedom after a fresh application for bail was upheld.

Martin Antevski, a 23-year-old part-time security guard from North Macedonia, had been arrested on board the catamaran early in August just before an outbound trip to Sicily.

The man had been targeted as the suspect behind an alleged case of rape involving a 22-year-old Maltese woman, with few details being revealed at the arraignment.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella had argued, from the start, that investigators had ample time to gather evidence, also pointing out that the alleged victim had already supplied her version in the magisterial inquiry, while the suspect had willingly handed over his electronic devices to the police.

At that stage, bail had been denied primarily on the grounds of the risk of absconding, the fact that the man had only just taken up a job in Malta and was not listed on the registered workforce.

Following that first refusal of bail and as proceedings continued before the Magistrates’ Courts, a fresh request for bail was upheld by the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, against a deposit of €3,000, a personal guarantee of €5,000, a curfew and an order to sign the bail book three times a week.